Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $185.30 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

