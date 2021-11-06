Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

NYSE PXD opened at $185.30 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

