Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

