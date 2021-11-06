Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

NYSE PHD opened at $11.87 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

