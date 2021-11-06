Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

