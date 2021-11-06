Pinkcoin Hits One Day Volume of $6,825.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $6,825.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00312307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003955 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,404,058 coins and its circulating supply is 432,143,622 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

