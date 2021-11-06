Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.64.

PING opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

