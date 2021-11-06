Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PING. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

