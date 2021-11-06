Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $37.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,595. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

