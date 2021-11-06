Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

PSX opened at $77.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

