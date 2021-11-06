Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.