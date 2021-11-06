PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Up 0.4%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,867,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.