Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.130-$4.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 billion-$82 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of PFE traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,721,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Pfizer worth $1,875,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

