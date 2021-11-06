Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.