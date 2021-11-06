Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAHGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt cut Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PAHGF opened at $6.69 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.