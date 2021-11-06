Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.24. 1,141,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

