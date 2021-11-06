Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.93

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.93 and last traded at $145.16, with a volume of 12979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.33.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

