PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,947. The stock has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

