Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PEN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.24. The stock had a trading volume of 229,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,216. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.35, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,403 shares of company stock worth $18,018,169 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

