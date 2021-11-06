PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.