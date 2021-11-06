Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.