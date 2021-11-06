Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $30.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 83,359,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

