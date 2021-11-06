Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 710210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $58,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $13,710,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

