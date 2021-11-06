Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Westpark Capital to “Hold”

Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Shares of PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

