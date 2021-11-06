Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -262.00% -157.58% Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.08% 3.87%

Risk & Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 1.96 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Pelangio Exploration on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

