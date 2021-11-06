PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

