PDT Partners LLC Sells 27,649 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 922,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.80 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

