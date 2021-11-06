PDT Partners LLC Invests $104,000 in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IRIDEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $9.37 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

