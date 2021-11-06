PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 890,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 538,971 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

