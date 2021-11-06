PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.26

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 4071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $941.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 183,432 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

