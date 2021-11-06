Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Critical Contrast

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global N/A N/A N/A Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41%

62.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Stamps.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global N/A N/A -$9.15 million N/A N/A Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.63

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.42%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Payoneer Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

