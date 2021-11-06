Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $309.95 and last traded at $306.90, with a volume of 2062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.00.

The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

