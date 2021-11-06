Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 152.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

