PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $150,752.69 and $129.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

