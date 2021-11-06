Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 71.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $756,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $849,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.