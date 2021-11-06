Patrick D. Michels Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MEC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $352.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.23. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 310.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

