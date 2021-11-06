Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The company has a market cap of C$932.94 million and a P/E ratio of 251.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

