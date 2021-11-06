Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

