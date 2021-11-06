Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.18.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$23.43 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

