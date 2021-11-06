Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $135.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.29. The stock had a trading volume of 874,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.