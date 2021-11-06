Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.29. 874,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.