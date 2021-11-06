Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 874,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

