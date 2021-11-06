Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head to Head Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 172.45%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.71%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Pan American Silver 20.10% 10.77% 8.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.18 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.03 Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.08 $177.88 million $1.16 22.41

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.