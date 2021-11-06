Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palomar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS.
Shares of PLMR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.
In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.