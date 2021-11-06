Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palomar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS.

Shares of PLMR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palomar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

