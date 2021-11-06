Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

EXC opened at $54.14 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.