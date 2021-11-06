Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,565 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

