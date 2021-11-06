Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.