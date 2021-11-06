Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 23,023 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

