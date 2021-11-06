Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $922,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.28 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

