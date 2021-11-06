Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,909 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.